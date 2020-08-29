6,986 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 353,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 73,529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.5% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 47,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,465,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,549,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

