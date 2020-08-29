Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 5.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,183,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

