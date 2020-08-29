AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 432.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. 4,938,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,808,627. The company has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

