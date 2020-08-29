AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.8% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.17. 4,938,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,165,604. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

