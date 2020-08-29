ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ABIOMED by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,894 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ABIOMED by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after acquiring an additional 209,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ABMD traded down $8.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.04. 278,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.