Act Two Investors LLC Has $16.68 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,141 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 6.2% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,465,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,325,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

