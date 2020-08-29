Act Two Investors LLC Sells 383,071 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Act Two Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 383,071 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.5% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in General Motors by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 231,885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after purchasing an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

NYSE GM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 9,116,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611,101. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.