Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 41.6% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC and LBank. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $1.17 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,523.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.23 or 0.03490576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.02337711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00497835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00806324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00694027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00056964 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

