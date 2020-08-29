Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 439,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

