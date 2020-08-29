Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,094 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $44,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on APD. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Shares of APD stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.76. The stock had a trading volume of 502,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,749. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.