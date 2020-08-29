Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Guild Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.08 on Friday, hitting $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,940. The stock has a market cap of $1,118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,524.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,386.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,659.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.