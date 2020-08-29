Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,940. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,659.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,524.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,386.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

