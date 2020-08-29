Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 8.0% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,526.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,386.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,659.22. The firm has a market cap of $1,111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

