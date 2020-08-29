Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,644.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,558. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,659.22. The firm has a market cap of $1,111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,526.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,386.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

