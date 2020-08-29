Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,292. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,652.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,527.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,385.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

