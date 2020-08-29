Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,639.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,104. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,652.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,527.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,385.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

