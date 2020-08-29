AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,754 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in VF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 575,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,088. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.