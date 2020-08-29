AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 141,653 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2,302.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.8% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after buying an additional 3,486,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,351. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

