AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,737 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 2,860,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,610. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

