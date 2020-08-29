AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,933 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 673.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Verisign by 65.3% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Verisign by 51.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisign in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Verisign by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Verisign by 411.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,864,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.14. 386,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.48. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

