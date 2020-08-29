AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,531 Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $110.86. 1,037,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $436,244.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 324,406 shares in the company, valued at $36,083,679.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,545 shares of company stock worth $42,377,988 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

