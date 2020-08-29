AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,694 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,996 shares of company stock worth $779,824 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 2,174,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

