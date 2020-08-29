AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 5,829,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,356. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

