AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 65.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 105.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 2,563,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,165. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

