AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.30. 2,976,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,664. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

