AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 367.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,160 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,349. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

