AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 175,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,969. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

