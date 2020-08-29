AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 670,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 176.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 94,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Copart by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 429,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 70,733 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 844,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

