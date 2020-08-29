AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,565 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1,546.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,750,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,423,520. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

