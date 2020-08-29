AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Align Technology by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.58. The company had a trading volume of 418,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $17,612,897 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.