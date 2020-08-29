AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 504.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

CAT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.63. 3,452,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,229. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.