AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 566,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,103. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

