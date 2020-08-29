AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.28. 639,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,610. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

