AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,759 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 115,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 543,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 336,009 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,138,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.