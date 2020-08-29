AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. 425,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.50. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

