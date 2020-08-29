AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,056 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.35. 1,311,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,068. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

