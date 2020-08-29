AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,874 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 293.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.