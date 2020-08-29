AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,212 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 253.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Netflix by 24.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 5,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $2,605,366.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

Netflix stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,466. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

