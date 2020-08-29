AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,799 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $254,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,434,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,209 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 59.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 380,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

