AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,597 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LKQ by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 1,853,424 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,131,000 after buying an additional 807,500 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,694. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

