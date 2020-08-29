AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,089 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $130.74. 1,272,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,382. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.