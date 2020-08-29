AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,718 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Biogen by 25.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

BIIB traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.