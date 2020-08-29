AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,149 Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,260 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $277,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $465,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,160 shares of company stock worth $18,498,937. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.04. 548,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

