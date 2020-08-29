AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,185,770 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,187. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

