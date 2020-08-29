AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 257.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,975 shares during the quarter. Metlife comprises about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 57.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 14.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 264,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. 2,884,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,069. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

