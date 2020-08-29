AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after buying an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after buying an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,585 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

