AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 21,723 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.49. 2,881,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $143.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

