AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,397 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 451.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 13,760.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 812,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $40,944,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 172.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 583,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. 940,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,050. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In related news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,034. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

