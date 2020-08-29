AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,660,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,861,000 after acquiring an additional 88,070 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. 1,251,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

