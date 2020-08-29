AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

SBUX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,285,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.